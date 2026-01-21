Amit Shah greets Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on their Statehood Day

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day.

In a series of posts on X, Shah conveyed his wishes to the three northeastern states, highlighting their cultural richness and contributions to the nation.

"Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Blessed with a vibrant culture and talented people, Manipur has always been our pride. May the state reach new heights in the times to come," he said.

Extending greetings to Meghalaya, the Home Minister said, "Warm wishes to the people of Meghalaya on Statehood Day. A rich biodiversity hotspot and a confluence of cultures and rituals, Meghalaya adds immense strength to India's spirit. May the state achieve new milestones in progress." Shah also greeted the people of Tripura.

"Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Tripura on Statehood Day. Touching new heights in development, Tripura has today established itself as a proud contributor to India's growth. May Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha continue to steer the state ahead, fulfilling the aspirations of the people under the leadership of Modi," he said. PTI MHS ABS KSS KSS