Amit Shah greets people of Chhattisgarh, MP, Andhra, K'taka, Kerala on statehood day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on their state formation day, saying the states are progressing towards public welfare, cleanliness and prosperity.

In separate messages on X, Shah also prayed for the states' prosperity and glory.

While extending his best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, the home minister said the central and state governments are fully committed to eliminating Naxalism, which is an obstacle to the development and welfare of Chhattisgarh, a state rich in tribal culture and arts.

"Naxalism is counting its last breaths in the state and the country. By March 31, 2026, the BJP-led Central and state governments will eradicate the red terror completely and usher in a new era of development in Chhattisgarh," he said.

In his message to the people of Haryana, Shah said the state is known for its valiant soldiers and hardworking farmers, and has set new benchmarks in good governance and public welfare.

"May this journey of progress and advancement of Haryana, renowned for its rich culture, traditions and hospitality, continue uninterrupted forever. Heartiest congratulations to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Haryana's Formation Day," he said.

To the people of Madhya Pradesh, the home minister said the state is full of cultural heritage, encompassing natural beauty and today, it is continuously progressing towards public welfare, cleanliness and prosperity.

"I pray to God for the continuous progress of the state's residents," he said.

Shah also extended his greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Statehood Day.

"Land of vibrant culture, heritage and remarkable talents, Andhra Pradesh immensely contributes to Bharat's growth. Wishing the state continued prosperity under the NDA government, led by PM Modi Ji & CM Chandrababu Naidu Ji," he said.

Extending warm wishes to the sisters and brothers of Karnataka on their 'Rajyotsava', the home minister said.

Karnataka has a rich legacy of art, innovation and learning and the people of the state have made invaluable contributions to the culture and nation's growth, he said.

"May the state flourish with prosperity and glory," he said.

Shah extended greetings to the people of Kerala on auspicious occasion of 'Piravi', the state formation day.

"Kerala stands as a bright spot in our cultural landscape with its timeless traditions, natural beauty and the creative spirit of its people. Praying for the state's progress and prosperity," he said.