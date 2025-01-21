Amit Shah greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on statehood day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their statehood day and hoped the states will continue to make progress and touch new heights of success.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

"Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers of Manipur. As an integral part of Bharat, Manipur has contributed immensely to the nation's heritage and culture. I pray for the peace and progress of the state," he wrote on X.

Extending warm wishes to "my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya", the home minister said Meghalaya is blessed with stunning natural beauty and hardworking people and the state has made significant contributions to making Bharat proud.

"May the state continue to touch new heights of success," he said.

In another post on X, Shah wrote: "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Tripura on statehood day. A proud bearer of Bharat's heritage, Tripura has evolved a significant contributor to the nation's growth today. May the state keep progressing and emerge as a role model of development".