Amit Shah greets RSS volunteers as it enters 100th year

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted members of the RSS on the occasion of its foundation day and said since its inception, the organisation has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in youth.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Vijayadashami.

"Heartiest greetings to all the volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on its foundation day. The organisation is a unique symbol of discipline and patriotism. @RSSorg, since its inception, has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and organising the youth and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in them," Shah wrote on 'X'.

He said RSS is empowering every section by accelerating the work of social service and through its educational efforts, creating patriots dedicated to the country's welfare.

The home minister also greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

In a message, he said Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma' and truth over falsehood.

"This festival of Vijayadashami inspires everyone to eliminate the evils within themselves and follow the path of 'Dharma' and humanity. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram," he said in the message in Hindi.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja and commemorates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravan.

In a separate message, Shah also paid tributes to BJP leader Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary.

He said she was an epitome of simplicity and her courage and struggle during the Emergency played an important role in the restoration of democracy.

"The country will always remember Rajmata Scindiaji's loyalty towards the country and her work for public welfare," he said.

Scindia, who belonged to the Gwalior royal family, was a BJP vice-president and MP. She was born on October 12, 1919.