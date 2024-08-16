Amit Shah hails Cabinet decisions on metro, airport projects

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's decisions related to metro projects in Bengaluru, Thane and Pune and airport expansion plans in Bagdogra and Bihta, saying the initiatives will uplift their prominence as tourism, financial and educational hubs.

In a post on X, Shah said advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for building a robust economy, the Union Cabinet has approved three major metro rail projects in Bengaluru, Thane and Pune. "While the metro rail project in Bengaluru will enhance the city's financial might substantially, the Thane and Pune metro projects will uplift their prominence as tourism and educational hubs. Gratitude to Modi Ji for the visionary initiatives," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for approving two airport development projects for West Bengal and Bihar in the Union Cabinet meeting, Shah said the new civil enclave projects in Bagdogra (West Bengal) and Bihta (Bihar) will fill significant gaps in tourist circuits to boost the industry while simultaneously creating employment opportunities.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved expansion of metro rail projects in Pune and Thane in Maharashtra, and in Karnartaka capital Bengaluru.

The cabinet also approved construction of a new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport at a cost of Rs 1,549 crore, besides a new civil enclave at Bihta for Rs 1,413 crore.