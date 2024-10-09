Amit Shah hails decision to continue supply of free fortified rice till 2028

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the government's decision to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the food law and other welfare schemes till 2028.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the resolve in implementing welfare schemes for the poor.

"The Union Cabinet's approval for the continuation of supply of free fortified rice till December 2028 at a cost of Rs 17,082 crore under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other welfare schemes will benefit 80 crore citizens of the country. This will prevent the problem of anaemia and improve the deficiency of nutrients," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The home minister also appreciated the Cabinet's decision to develop the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal.

"Lothal in Gujarat still carries the traces of our glorious Indus Valley Civilisation. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's decision to develop the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal reinforces its stature as a global heritage site under the vision of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'," he wrote on 'X'.

Shah said this will not only introduce the new generations to the country's rich civilisational heritage but will also open new avenues of research for history enthusiasts to explore.

According to an official statement, around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in the development of the project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment. PTI ACB IJT IJT