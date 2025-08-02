Amit Shah hails 'farmer-friendly' PM releasing Rs 20,500 cr under Kisan Samman Nidhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the disbursement of Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and said it was yet another "farmer-friendly" step of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore.

In a major move to support farmers, the prime minister released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across the country at a function held in his parliamentary constituency.

"Farmer-friendly Modi ji today took another step towards farmer welfare by releasing the 20th installment of the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' from Kashi. Under this, a total amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore was transferred to over 9.7 crore farmers across the country through DBT," he wrote on X in Hindi.

Additionally, Shah said, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore for Varanasi.

He said these projects related to infrastructure, education, health, tourism and cultural heritage will play a significant role in the reconstruction of Kashi and for public welfare. PTI ACB KSS KSS