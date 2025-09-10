Amit Shah hails Union Cabinet's decisions on railway connectivity, high-speed corridor

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government is strengthening connectivity across the country, which is why railway facilities are now reaching even the remotest corners of the eastern states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

He also hailed the Modi government's approval of the construction of the Mokama-Munger high speed four-lane greenfield corridor in Bihar for Rs 4,447 crore.

Shah said this after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held on Wednesday, where the decisions were taken.

"The Modi government is strengthening connectivity across the country, and as a result of this, railway facilities are now reaching even the remotest corners of our eastern states," Shah wrote in Hindi on 'X'.

The home minister said this will make travel in these states even more convenient and seamless. "Business, industry, and employment will also gain momentum from this," he said.

Shah also said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of the Mokama-Munger high-speed four-lane greenfield corridor at a cost of Rs 4,447 crore.

"This corridor will facilitate smooth transportation between the Mokama, Barhiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger, and Bhagalpur regions of Bihar, boost tourism, accelerate industrial and commercial activities, and create employment opportunities," he said in another post.

The 82.4 km Mokama-Munger section will be constructed on a hybrid annuity mode.