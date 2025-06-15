Amit Shah hands over job letters to newly-recruited UP Police constables in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday distributed appointment letters to the newly-recruited constables of Uttar Pradesh Police at a ceremony held here.

The event marked the biggest-ever direct recruitment drive for civil police constables in the history of the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Under the ‘Civil Police Direct Recruitment’ drive, as many as 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The statement said the recruitment drive received 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women. Despite the scale, the examination and selection process was completed smoothly through the use of advanced technology and strict supervision, the statement said.

The state government stated that it has not only ensured timely recruitment but also taken steps to enhance training standards.

All the selected candidates will undergo high-tech training, for which the capacity of the training centres has been increased to ensure quality instruction, the statement said.

Ahead of the distribution of job letters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the “New Uttar Pradesh of New India” is set to witness a historic moment.

"'New Uttar Pradesh of New India' is going to witness a historic moment today. Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will give appointment letters to 60,244 candidates selected in the largest police recruitment examination ever conducted by the world's largest police force in Lucknow today," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the resolution of 'Safe Uttar Pradesh' is being fulfilled. The dreams of the youth are coming true," Adityanath added. PTI NAV ARI