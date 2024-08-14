Amit Shah hoists tricolour atop residence

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday hoisted the national flag atop his residence here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said it was an occasion to remember the heroes who sacrificed everything for the country's independence.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched two years ago following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hoisting the national flag at citizens' homes and uploading their selfies at a government website.

"Under Modi ji's #HarGharTiranga campaign the whole country is becoming tricoloured. Today, by hoisting the tricolour at my residence in New Delhi, I remembered the heroes who sacrificed everything for the country's independence. The tricolour will continue to flutter for eternity as a symbol of unity, loyalty and pride of crores of countrymen," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister last week asked everyone to actively disseminate the message of independence to every nook and corner of the country as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. PTI ACB TIR TIR