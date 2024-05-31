Amit Shah holds meeting with Rajkot officials after fire tragedy

Rajkot, May 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with senior civic and police officials here in the wake of the game zone fire tragedy, sources said.

Shah met officials during his brief halt at the Rajkot International Airport in the evening before heading for Somnath.

The Union minister took stock of the action taken following the devastating fire at TRP Game Zone in the city that claimed 27 lives on May 25.

The meeting was attended by Rajkot municipal commissioner D P Desai, police commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha and district collector Prabhav Joshi.

It lasted for about 40 minutes, sources said.

On Thursday, town planning official M D Sagathia and three others were arrested in connection with the fire. The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau too has launched a probe against these officials.

Earlier police had arrested the manager and four owners of TRP Game Zone which was operating without necessary permissions. PTI COR PJT PD KRK