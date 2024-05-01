Amit Shah holds road show in Haveri ahead of Karnataka's 2nd phase LS polls

Haveri (Karnataka), May 1 (PTI) The district headquarter town of Haveri turned saffron during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show held on Wednesday to campaign for the party's candidate ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans rent the air as large number of BJP and the JD(S) workers took part in the event.

While the BJP is contesting in 25 LS seats in Karnataka, its ally JD(S) is fighting the election in three seats. The BJP has also given ticket to former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist.

Holding the BJP and the JD(S) flags, the activists danced to the drum beats and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and former Chief Minister and BJP’s Haveri Lok Sabha candidate Basavaraj Bommai.

At the end of the show, the Home Minister appealed to the people to vote for Bommai to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister. PTI GMS GMS ROH