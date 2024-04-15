Amit Shah holds road show in Jaipur, says BJP will win all LS seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a road show in the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency and exuded confidence that the BJP would win all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan for the third time in a row.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, his deputy Diya Kumari and BJP candidate from the Jaipur seat Manju Sharma accompanied Shah in the vehicle during the road show that began at Sanganeri Gate and passed through Johri Bazar, Badi Chaupad, Tripolia Bazar and Choti Chaupad.

"We are going to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan for the third time. Surely we will touch the 400-seat mark. Due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, there is great enthusiasm among the people to him bring back to power," Shah told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of a close contest on two to three seats, the senior BJP leader said, "It seems like that every time but when the box opens Modi has won." During the roadshow, people wearing saffron clothes waved BJP flags, showered flowers on the procession and raised slogans in support of PM Modi and other party leaders.

Tight security arrangements with heavy police deployment were made in the walled city area. Traffic movement was not allowed in the areas through which the roadshow passed.

Dominated by the Brahmin community, the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat will see a keen contest between the BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas. Of the eight assembly segments under the parliamentary constituency, six are held by the BJP and two by the Congress.

Polling in Rajasthan will be held in two phases -- on April 19 and April 26. Jaipur is among the 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state where polling will be held in the first phase on April 19. PTI AG NSD NSD