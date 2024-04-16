Amit Shah holds roadshow in Chhindwara city

Chhindwara (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Chhindwara city of Madhya Pradesh in support of BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu who is pitted against Congress veteran Kamal Nath's son and sitting MP Nakul Nath.

Chhindwara constituency goes to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. "Shah was scheduled to arrive in Chhindwara by plane in the evening, but his aircraft was unable to land at the airstrip due to late evening hours. It landed in Nagpur (about 100 km away) from where the home minister reached Chhindwara by road," a police official said.

Shah stood in a decorated vehicle holding a photo of Lord Ramlalla on the occasion. He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and the party candidate, Sahu.

A large number of people lined up on both sides of the road from Favarra Chowk to Badi Mata Mandir in Choti Bazar to welcome BJP leaders. Several people waved at Shah and others from their shops and terraces and balconies of their houses.

Shah visited Shri Badi Mata Mandir in the Choti Bazar area on the occasion.

BJP leaders waved to the people and also greeted them with folded hands on the occasion.

Troupes of tribal people performed their traditional Gondi Shaila dance.

The Union home minister will stay overnight in Chhindwara before leaving on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The Congress has renominated Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara constituency, represented by his father Kamal Nath nine times in the past, which BJP failed to win in the 2019 elections. PTI COR MAS NSK