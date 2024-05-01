Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad in support of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the voters of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency to elect BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha and "liberate" the seat from "Razakars".
Shah campaigned for the party candidate in Hyderabad LS segment on Wednesday night.
"Since 40 years, the representative of 'Razakar' had gone and sat there (Parliament)," he said, in a reference to AIMIM.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad constituency in the present Lok Sabha polls.
There is no need for anyone to be scared and that every voter, whether Hindu or Muslim, should vote for the lotus symbol and work to join Hyderabad with the mainstream, he added.
Polling for the 17 LS seats in Telangana would be held on May 13.