Amit Shah holds roadshow in Madurai, posts video claiming overwhelming support for Modi 3.0

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Apr 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in this temple city on Friday in support of the party's Madurai Lok Sabha candidate Raama Srinivasan and other NDA candidates for the April 19 election.

Scores of enthusiastic cadres who lined up on either side of the road from the Periyar bus stand to Vilakkuthoon junction raised slogans. Shah greeted the cadres from his specially-designed vehicle and flashed the party's Lotus symbol throughout the nearly 2.5 km stretch, close to the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple.

Later, posting a video of his roadshow, Shah said there was overwhelming support for Modi 3.0 at the Madurai roadshow. PTI JSP ANE