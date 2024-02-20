Amit Shah in Rajasthan on daylong visit; to address BJP workers

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday on a daylong visit to the state.

Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election committee in Bikaner in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It will be followed by a party workers' meeting in Udaipur after noon and a meeting with prominent citizens in state capital Jaipur in the evening.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP president C P Joshi received Shah at the Bikaner airport. From the airport, they left for the venue of the meeting.

Shah will focus on three "clusters", comprising three Lok Sabha seats each, of Jaipur, Udaipur and Bikaner during his visit. PTI SDA RC