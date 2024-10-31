Amit Shah inaugurates 1100-room rest house at renowned Hanuman Temple in Gujarat's Botad

Botad, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated 'Yatrik Bhavan', a rest house on the premises of the revered Lord Hanuman Temple in Salanpur in Gujarat's Botad district.

The Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev temple, which is managed by the Swaminarayan's Vadtal Dham sect, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

The 1100-room rest house was built in a record time of two years at a cost of Rs 200 crore, Shah said.

"I thank everyone who contributed in building the Yatrik Bhavan for devotees wanting to stay here after offering prayers at the temple. I also come here and pray to Lord Hanuman whenever I face any trouble in my life," said Shah.

Later, the Union minister visited BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the same village. PTI COR PJT PD BNM