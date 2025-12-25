Amit Shah inaugurates Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit; launches, lays foundation of Rs 2 lakh cr projects

Gwalior, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' here, and also launched as well as performed the groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Shah also inaugurated the Gwalior Fair and dedicated to people the renovation work carried out at the Atal Museum on this occasion.

According to officials, 25,000 beneficiaries and thousands of entrepreneurs and investors are participating in the summit, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This industrial projects will generate 1.93 lakh employment opportunities, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, among others, were present on the occasion.

CM Yadav has earlier said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government was making its important contribution in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat and making the country the third most powerful economy in the world.

According to the state government, the Growth Summit will present the development model of Madhya Pradesh with a new and comprehensive perspective. The summit is not just confined to investment proposals and industrial announcements alone, but presents an integrated vision in which industry, urban development, tourism, MSMEs, startups and employment advance together. PTI MAS NP