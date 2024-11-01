Amit Shah inaugurates Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy power generation plant

Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a 15-megawatt power plant here, which will use solid waste to generate electricity.

The facility, set up at a cost of Rs 375 crore near Piplaj village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, is the largest waste-to-energy power plant of Gujarat, the state government said in a release.

Shah, who has been on a visit to his home state Gujarat from Thursday, inaugurated the 15 MW plant in the presence of state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Following the inauguration, Shah visited the plant premises and collected information related to its operation from the officials.

Apart from generating electricity, the facility will also help the administration in keeping the city clean and reduce pollution, the release said.

This facility would generate 15 MW electricity using 1,000 metric tonnes of the city's solid waste daily. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) dumps thousands of metric tonnes of waste from the city at Pirana dump site every day, the release said, adding that this waste will now be used for generating electricity.

For the disposal of this urban waste piling at the dump site, the AMC has now taken a step forward. This plant will clean the city and also generate electricity, contributing towards saving the environment, it said.

The plant will generate steam by burning the waste using reverse grate firing, said the release, adding that the pressurised steam will then be used for generating electricity, which will then be supplied into the grid, the government release said. PTI PJT PD NP