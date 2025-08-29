Amit Shah inaugurates new wing of Assam Raj Bhawan

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan here on the second day of his two-day visit to Assam.

He also virtually inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-North East at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, established at a cost of Rs 45 crore, from the Raj Bhawan premises.

Shah virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects of the ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles, including housing complexes, barracks and hospitals.

Earlier, amid chanting of vedic hymns, he offered prayers at a temple inside the Raj Bhawan, performed ‘gau pujan’ and planted a 'Sindur' tree.

He was welcomed by Governor Laxmi Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the venue.