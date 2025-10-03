Amit Shah inaugurates newly constructed Sabar Dairy plant in Rohtak

Rohtak, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant in Rohtak, as part of efforts to promote the cooperative sector.

Built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, the plant will house state-of-the-art machinery and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 people, according to an official statement.

Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, inaugurated the newly constructed plant at Industrial Model Township, Rohtak.

Sabar Dairy plant is the country's largest production facility for curd, buttermilk, and yogurt, with a daily capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, 3 lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yogurt, and 10 metric tonnes of sweets, the statement added.

Gujarat-headquartered Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union is known as Sabar Dairy.