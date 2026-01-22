Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jan 22 (PTI) Union home minister Amit Shah here on Thursday inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital — the world's first integrated medical system and a global centre for yoga, ayurveda and modern medicine, an official statement said.

During the event, Shah inspected the hospital and described it as the world's first "hybrid" hospital. He also interacted with yoga guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, general secretary, Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Operated by Patanjali Yogpeeth, the hospital will be able to perform heart, brain and spinal cord surgeries and will provide medical services to patients through the integration of yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy and modern medicine, the statement said.

On the occasion, Ramdev said that the main causes of diseases are stress, inflammation and impurities in the body. He said that 90 to 99 per cent of people will be cured at the hospital through yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy, food, fasting and other such practices.

He said that the first centre of the integrated medical system has been established in Patanjali, and in the future, it will be expanded to Delhi and beyond, even to the international shores. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ