Amit Shah inaugurates 'PM College of Excellence' in 55 districts of MP

Indore, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated 'Prime Minister's College of Excellence' for all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The main programme was held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore, which has been developed as the PM's College of Excellence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state's Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, among others, were present on the occasion.

These colleges were established with a cost of more than Rs 450 crore, Yadav said.

All courses will be offered in these colleges as per the new education policy, and they will impart employment-oriented education, as per officials. PTI MAS GK