Amit Shah inaugurates renovated lake in his Lok Sabha constituency

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) A newly-renovated lake near Shela village on Ahmedabad city's outskirts, which boasts of several added attractions and facilities, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Shela falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah.

The renovation of the lake and beautification of an adjacent garden was carried out by UPL Ltd, a provider of agricultural solutions and services, under its CSR initiative, said a release issued by Shah's office here.

The redeveloped lake, 'Rajnikant Shroff Sarovar and Udyan', spread across 5.45 hectares, now boasts of several new attractions and facilities such as groundwater recharge, tree plantation, picnic centre and sitting area for senior citizens, said the release.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister inaugurated 'Phila Vista 2024', an exhibition of postal stamps organised by the Gandhinagar Postal Division at Dandi Kutir in the state capital.

On the occasion, the senior BJP leader, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, unveiled a postal cover on the theme 'Architecture in Gandhinagar', said a state government release.

"Postage stamps are not only an important element of communication, but also our heritage. A collection of rare postage stamps at Phila Vista-2024 will introduce visitors to the rich history of Indian Post. Besides, it will also inspire the youth to connect with our glorious heritage," Shah said in a post on 'X' after the inauguration of the two-day exhibition. PTI PJT RSY