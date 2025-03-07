Amit Shah inaugurates Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Memorial Hospital, a unit of the Sri Krishna Sevashrama Trust in Marathahalli here on Friday, which has been built on a two-acre land at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the 150-bed multi-speciality hospital will serve as a modern centre for free treatment for the poor and the underprivileged sections of society and will serve people for many years to come.

Highlighting various health campaigns undertaken by the union government, he said they will not succeed unless religious and service-oriented organisations actively promote them.

Shah emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused a great deal on the health and wellness of the people over the past 10 years and mentioned that initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Fit India Movement, Nutrition Mission, Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission are different components of the Healthy India campaign.

He further said cleanliness can manage health, fitness can make health eternal, and only nutritious and balanced food can keep the human body healthy.

Mission Indradhanush covers all types of vaccinations, the Jal Jeevan Mission has ensured fluoride-free water reaches every home, and under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Modi has provided free treatment up to R 5 lakh for 60 crore people, he said.

The union home minister highlighted that under the leadership of Sri Sri Vishweshathirtha, the Pejawar Mutt located in Udupi, has earned a respected place across the country by promoting national unity, preventing forced conversions, supporting the Ram Mandir movement, and serving Sanatan Dharma.

Shah also lauded Vishweshathirtha Swami for his significant contribution in preventing the division of Hindu society into castes in South India.

About the multi-speciality hospital, he said, "60 per cent of the beds in this hospital are reserved for the poor, and the centre is equipped with several state-of-the-art services. This project for serving poor patients with cross subsidisation has been combined with modern medical facilities like CT Scan, MRI, dialysis and ultrasound." "The hospital will provide much-needed and top-class health services to poor patients under the same roof. I have full faith that the Sri Krishna Sevashrama Trust will always continue to work for the betterment of society and the welfare of the poor," he added.

The new health facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, highly skilled medical professionals and a commitment to patient-centred healthcare, would provide world-class, but affordable medical care to the community, the hospital said. PTI AMP KH