Amit Shah inaugurates Sushma Bhawan, dedicates it to working women

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated Sushma Bhawan, a new block of a working women's hostel in the capital, officials said.

The facility named after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj aims to provide safe and dignified accommodation for working women, symbolising the government's commitment to women's empowerment, an official statement said.

The inauguration of Sushma Bhawan marks a step forward in providing working women with secure and accessible housing while paying tribute to the legacy of a leader who remains an inspiration in Indian politics, it added.

Praising the legacy of Sushma Swaraj, a former external affairs minister who also served as the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998, Shah highlighted her contributions to Indian politics and women's upliftment.

He emphasised that Sushma Bhawan will serve as a testament to her dedication to the empowerment and well-being of women.

The new hostel block, which can accommodate 80 women, is part of a larger initiative by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to provide safe housing to working women, the statement said.

Lauding the effort, Shah noted that additional housing facilities are in the pipeline, aligning with the BJP government's vision for holistic urban development, the statement said.

Shah also virtually inaugurated a veterinary hospital at Moti Bagh, emphasising the Narendra Modi government's focus on comprehensive urban development.

Investments made by the Central government in developing Delhi's infrastructure amounted to Rs 68,000 crore over the past decade, he said.