Amit Shah inaugurates third international kite festival at Baansera Park in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the third international kite festival at the sprawling Baansera Park along the Yamuna river here and extended Makar Sankranti greetings to people, especially farmers.

He said that Makar Sankranti, also known as Lohri, Bihu, Pongal and Khichdi Parv across regions, is fundamentally a farmers' festival that marks the life-sustaining power of the Sun god.

About the kite festival he inaugurated, Shah said it will connect the people of the country with Delhi and urged the Delhi government and DDA to work towards making it one of the leading events of its kind in the country and the world.

He suggested that a committee be formed to make the event a more wholesome festival.

Referring to the recently concluded Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Union home minister said the temple in Gujarat was plundered 16 times in 1,000 years, but it is now standing tall and magnificent, proving that the strength of those who build is much more than those who destroy.

The Somnath temple is a symbol of the eternity of Sanatan Dharm and Indian culture, Shah added. PTI VIT NSD NSD