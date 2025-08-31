Amit Shah inaugurates urban health centre, participates in tree plantation drive in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a tree plantation drive and also inaugurated an urban health centre here on Sunday.

Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia ward.

The campaign encourages people to plant a tree in the name of their mother. The programme was organised at Ayushman Van by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In a separate event, Shah inaugurated an urban health centre in Gota ward of Ahmedabad built at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

The centre will make available services like PMJAY card under Ayushman Bharat, Abha Card, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana along with all other health-related services, a release said.

In addition, it will also facilitate diagnosis, treatment and referral services for pregnant women, lactating mothers and women's diseases by gynaecologists.

The examination, diagnosis, treatment and referral services for newborns and children by pediatricians, and services related to vaccination of pregnant women and children will also be available, the release said.

The centre will also facilitate services like early diagnosis, treatment and referral of all communicable diseases, screening and referral of patients for non-communicable diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, etc.

Besides, services for Mamta Diwas (Gujarat government's health and nutrition programme and women and children) and maternal and child welfare in slum and non-slum areas, laboratory test services, pharmacy and guidance for diagnosis and treatment of mental diseases will also be made available, the release said. PTI KA GK