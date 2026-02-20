Amit Shah inspects India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar

Nathanpur (Assam), Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inspected the India-Bangladesh border here in Assam's Cachar district.

During his visit to the Nathanpur border village, Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior BSF and government officials.

Shah also reviewed the security arrangement along the international boundary and directed officials to maintain a strict vigil, officials said.

The home minister placed a wreath at the martyrs' memorial in the BSF camp here and inspected the weapons on display, they said.

He also planted a banyan tree near the border.

Assam shares a 267.5-km border, both land and riverine, with Bangladesh, covering parts of Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar, and Karimganj districts.

The border stretch in Cachar includes 27.3 km. PTI DG DG BDC