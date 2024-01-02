Amit Shah instructs officials to strengthen counter-terror operations in JK following due procedures

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed officials to strengthen counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on the complete elimination of the terror ecosystem.

Advising security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while conducting counter-terror operations.

The instructions were given at a high-level meeting held at the North Block here, during which the home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official spokesperson.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Army staff General Manoj Pande and top officials of intelligence and other security agencies attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, he instructed officials to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and stressed the need for complete elimination of the terror ecosystem.

The home minister also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas, the spokesperson said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.

The meeting came a fortnight after five soldiers were killed by terrorists in an ambush in Poonch district. A day after the December 21 terror attack, three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning, sparking outrage.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief Pande had visited Poonch in the wake of these incidents.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said legal action on the matter has been initiated.

In the review meeting, the home minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the Union Territory administration for significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration and improvement in law and order situation.

Sporadic violence continued in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of 2023.

Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of encounters last year that left 54 persons, including 28 terrorists and 19 security personnel, dead, officials said.

The officials have ascribed the uptick in violence to "desperate attempts from across the border" to revive terrorism in the region.

While 31 persons, including 10 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 terrorists and five security personnel were killed in Poonch district. Three terrorists were killed in the Reasi district.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side of the border, the officials said. PTI ACB SKL SMN SMN