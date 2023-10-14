Amit Shah interacts with children of anganwadi centres in his Lok Sabha constituency

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah on Saturday interacted with children of anganwadi centres in his constituency and also joined them in entertainment activities at a gaming zone.

Shah said, as an MP, he was trying to ensure that children of anganwadi centres get the same facilities as those available for children from affluent families.

"Today, I went to a gaming zone with children of Anganwadi centers of my Lok Sabha constituency. Here the children enjoyed playing their favourite games," Shah posted on X.

The BJP leader said continuous efforts are being made to provide children from anganwadis with good education and nutritious food and toys are distributed.

The children are entertained by taking them to gaming zones. I am extremely overwhelmed to see this happiness and enthusiasm of the children, said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

Shah's visit was part of a campaign under the initiative of the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency wherein unusable toys are collected and given to the underprivileged children at anganwadia and for their home use.

Shah interacted with children, participated in entertainment activities, and distributed toys, a release said.

Later, Shah went to Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match. PTI KA PD NSK