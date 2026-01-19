Amit Shah, J-K CM meet in Delhi; discuss attacks on Kashmiris, Budget

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here on Monday where both leaders discussed various issued related to the Union territory.

The Chief Minister's Office said on X that the meeting took place in the national capital "to discuss various matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir".

The two leaders are understood to have discussed attacks on Jammu and Kashmir citizens, especially traders and students, upcoming Budget, condition of prisoners from the UT in prisons of other states, among other issues.