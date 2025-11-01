Patna: Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will address several rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Saturday, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also come to the state to participate in two public meetings for the first time after the announcement of assembly elections last month.

Vadra, also the Congress MP, will address rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, a party leader said.

Shah will address rallies in Gopalganj, Samastiur and Vaishali, while Nadda will take part in election meetings in Begusarai and Khagaria during the day, a BJP leader said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Altogether 121 assembly segments will go to the polls on November 6 in the first phase, and the rest on November 11.