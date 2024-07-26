Amit Shah lauds inclusion of Assam's 'Moidams' in UNESCO World Heritage Sites list

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that it was a proud moment for India that the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- 'Moidams' -- was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The 'Moidams' is the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag given during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

"It is a proud moment for India as the Moidams — the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty — are included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The royal burial mounds at Charaideo in Assam bear the memories of the kings and queens of the Ahom Dynasty.

"The dynasty is known for vanquishing the vast Mughal army several times. This inscription will bring global prominence to the history of Assam," Shah wrote on X.

'Moidams' was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures, were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS