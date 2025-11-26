Amit Shah lauds launch of Constitution in Kashmiri, Bodo languages

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the launch of the Constitution in Kashmiri and Bodo by the president will ensure that people from the regions where these languages are spoken imbibe constitutional values and make those the soul of the national life.

On the occasion of the 76th Constitution Day, the government has brought out the Constitution in the Kashmiri and Bodo languages for the first time.

Congratulating the people from Jammu and Kashmir and Bodoland Territorial Region on the launch of the Constitution in their languages, Shah, in a post on X, said, "From Kashmir to Bodoland, our Constitution goes from strength to strength." "This auspicious milestone created on the Constitution Day by the Honorable President of India will ensure that people from these regions imbibe the values of the Constitution and make them the soul of our national life," he added.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in an era of peace and progress in these regions by actualising the Constitution on the ground.

"The new translations will give a new impetus to these efforts," he asserted.

On the occasion of the Constitution Day, President Droupadi Murmu also released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Telugu, Odia, Assamese, Bodo and Kashmiri.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950. PTI ABS RC