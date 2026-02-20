Amit Shah launches 2nd phase of Vibrant Villages Programme

Nathanpur (Assam), Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which will cover 1,954 border villages in 15 states and two Union territories, from Assam's Cachar district.

The programme is a part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen border villages and promote inclusive development in these areas, an official statement said.

The Vibrant Villages Programme-II is a central sector scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,839 crore up to the 2028–29 financial year and will be implemented across 15 states and 2 Union Territories (UTs), it said.

The programme is designed to ensure the comprehensive and sustainable development of border villages through a saturation-based and convergence-driven approach.

It focuses on improving essential infrastructure, enhancing access to basic services, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, thereby fostering secure, resilient and prosperous border communities in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, according to the release.

By strengthening these villages, the programme also enables residents to act as the eyes and ears of the nation, thereby contributing significantly to border security, the prevention of cross-border crimes and the strengthening of internal security.

Under the VVP-I, 2,558 projects and works with an outlay of Rs 3,431 crore have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and over 8,500 activities, including awareness drives, health and veterinary camps, fairs and festivals and promotion of tourism, have been undertaken.

On April 2, 2025, the government gave its nod to the second phase of the programme, identifying 1,954 villages abutting the international land borders of 15 states and two Union territories for comprehensive development.