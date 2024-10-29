Amit Shah launches mobile app for birth, death registration; unveils statue of Sardar Patel

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a mobile application for seamless and hassle-free registration of birth and death at the click of a button.

Advertisment

The Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile app, prepared by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, is expected to significantly reduce the time required for the registration of birth and death.

"Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's Digital India vision to integrate technology with governance, launched the Civil Registration System mobile application today. This application will make registration of births and deaths seamless and hassle-free by allowing citizens to register at any time, from any place, and in their state's official language," Shah wrote on his 'X' handle.

The Union minister also unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here at the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, also known as the Janganana Bhawan.

Advertisment

The mobile app for birth and death registration was launched and the statue of Patel was unveiled by Shah two days ahead of the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister.

"Sardar Saheb laid the foundation of a strong India by binding the country in the thread of unity. This statue of the 'Iron Man', a symbol of struggle and sacrifice for the national interest, will continue to inspire everyone by becoming a symbol of his unwavering dedication towards establishing democratic values in the country," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

In the morning, while flagging off the 'Run for Unity', Shah said Patel's birth anniversary is normally organised on the day of his birth, October 31, but this year, it was organised two days ahead as Deepawali is falling on that day.

Advertisment

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat.

The Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

As India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

Advertisment

Various programmes recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to unifying India are being organised as part of the National Unity Day celebrations.

Last week, Shah announced that the government would commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a two-year-long nationwide programme from 2024 to 2026 to honour his monumental contribution to the country. PTI ACB IJT