Amit Shah launches 'One District, One Cuisine' initiative in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at giving a distinct identity to the traditional food and beverage specialities of each district, on the lines of the state's flagship 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) programme.

The ODOC scheme was unveiled during an held at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal here on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, officials said.

According to state government officials, the ODOP initiative has helped several region-specific products from Uttar Pradesh gain recognition at the national and international levels.

Building on that success, the ODOC scheme seeks to similarly promote district-specific cuisines and traditional recipes.

They said the initiative is expected to benefit traditional halwais, small food entrepreneurs and local workers by helping their signature dishes reach wider and even global markets, while also creating sustainable livelihood opportunities at the grassroots level.

The officials added that the ODOC programme will also focus on improving the quality, hygiene and food safety of local cuisines by aligning them with prescribed food safety standards.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh were present at the launch event, along with senior state officials.