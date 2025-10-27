Amit Shah lays foundation of Maharashtra BJP office in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation of the new Maharashtra headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in south Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the ceremony, held at a plot near the bustling Churchgate railway station.

The Opposition has questioned land acquisition for the project.

In a letter to Shah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the land acquisition, claiming the land was reserved for residential purposes. PTI MR VT VT