Amit Shah lays foundation stone of redevelopment project in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a redevelopment project of a residential scheme of the Gujarat Housing Board here.

Shah laid the foundation stone for the scheme 'Surya Apartment Part 2' in Naranpura and conveyed his best wishes to the beneficiaries, said an official release.

Earlier during the day, Shah enjoyed kite flying with his family and residents of Naranpura on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, also known as `Uttarayan' in Gujarat. PTI PJT KRK