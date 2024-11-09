Amit Shah leads roadshow in Jamshedpur to seek votes for NDA candidates

Jamshedpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a roadshow to mobilize support in favour of NDA candidates contesting in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly poll.
The roadshow began from the Jubilee Park roundabout and passed through the key thoroughfares including the busy Sakchi roundabout before culminating at Bhalubasa chowk, covering a distance of 1.5 km.
JD(U) candidate Saryu Roy, BJP's Purnima Das Sahu and other leaders of the NDA were on the decorated vehicle along with Shah.
A large number of BJP workers walked along with the vehicle, shouting slogans.
Shah was felicitated by various organisations including one of the Sikh community headed by former Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Shailendra Singh.
Shah neither delivered a speech nor interacted with the media during his brief stay in the steel city. PTI BS NN