Amit Shah leaves for JK after terrorists attack tourists in Pahalgam

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, official sources said.

Shah headed for Jammu and Kashmir soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory, they said.

The home minister in a post on X said he has briefed the prime minister about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing.

In Srinagar, Shah will hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high ranking official without getting into details.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India, took place around 3 pm, officials said.

It could be the biggest terror strike in Kashmir since February 2019 when 47 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama.