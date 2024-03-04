Amit Shah likely to address mega rally in Patna on March 9

Patna, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address a rally of backward communities in Patna on March 9, a BJP leader said on Monday.

Advertisment

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, the national general secretary of the party's OBC Morcha, said preparations are in full swing for the 'Maha Samellan' of backward and extremely backward communities in Paliganj.

"The rally will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

"I discussed the preparations with senior BJP leaders of Bihar today. It will be a mega event, and all party leaders of the state unit are busy finalising things," he added. PTI PKD SOM