Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive here on Monday on a three-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly elections are due early next year, a senior BJP leader said.

Shah will land in Kolkata airport in the evening and head straight to the BJP office, where he will take stock of the party's organisational preparedness for the assembly elections, he said.

He is also expected to hold a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

Shah may chair several meetings with workers during his stay.

The Union home minister is also slated to hold a closed-door meeting with functionaries of the RSS and a separate meeting with BJP's MLAs and MPs and councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the senior BJP leader said.

On Wednesday, Shah is likely to visit the house of a Bengali icon in the city or its nearby areas before leaving, he said, adding that this programme has not been finalised yet.