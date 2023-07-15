Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal in August: BJP

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal in August, a month after the violence affected panchayat elections in the state, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said on Saturday.

Majumdar, who had met Shah in Delhi on Friday, told reporters at the airport here on the arrival from the national capital, that Shah does not want a single death to take place due to political violence in West Bengal.

Police sources said 39 people have died in panchayat poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8. A majority of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.

Majumdar said, "Amit-ji is expected to visit West Bengal in August. The date will depend on his programmes. He is concerned about the prevailing situation in Bengal. He wants peace to return. He wishes not a single death from any party happens any more." The BJP MP claimed that the casualty figure would have been higher if the central forces were not deployed after the panchayat elections were held on July 8.

"Amitji is monitoring the deployment of forces," he added. The central forces will be stationed in the state for "some more time", he said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Santanu Sen alleged that the violence occurred because of “irresponsible and provocative” remarks of Union minister Nisith Pramanik and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“Shah must rein in these leaders. Most of the victims of panchayat poll-related violence were from TMC," Sen said.

Shah on Friday tweeted that “Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the panchayat election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people." The TMC has dubbed Shah's remarks as "distasteful and insensitive", and wondered about the role of his ministry in restoring peace in strife-torn Manipur. PTI SUS NN NN