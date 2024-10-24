Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal, launch BJP's membership drive on Sunday

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on October 27, during which he will launch the state leg of the BJP’s membership drive, party leaders said.

Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, will attend two government programmes during his stay as well, they said.

“Amit Shah ji will arrive in Bengal on Saturday night. On Sunday, he will first attend two government events - one of the Union Home Ministry at International Land Port ‘Petrapole’ and another programme of the Union Ministry of Cooperation at Arambagh.

“He will then attend the party’s membership drive programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC),” BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said.

Besides, Shah will hold closed-door organisational meetings with the state leadership, party sources said.

According to its state leaders, following the disappointing Lok Sabha results in Bengal in which the BJP secured only 12 out of 42 seats - six fewer than in 2019 - Shah's presence at the membership drive in Kolkata is expected to serve as a morale booster for party workers in the state.

This will be the home minister’s first visit to West Bengal after the Lok Sabha polls in April-May and the RG Kar hospital incident, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered, triggering a nationwide uproar. PTI PNT RBT