Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal to inaugurate three Durga Pujas on Sep 26

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on September 26 to inaugurate three Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, BJP sources said on Wednesday.

According to a state BJP leader, Shah is expected to arrive in Kolkata on Thursday night.

"On Friday, he will first inaugurate Sevak Sangha Puja at Lake Avenue at 11.20 am. Then he will inaugurate Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja at Lebutala Park. And later in the afternoon, he will inaugurate the Puja at EZCC," the leader said.

Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata, popularly known as Lebutala Park, will be among the highlights of the visit. The puja is hosted by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh.

Shah's last stop will be at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake where he will formally inaugurate the puja organised by Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha, widely regarded as a BJP-backed initiative.

The party's Cultural Cell began hosting this puja at EZCC in 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the festivities from Delhi in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections. However, the celebration was discontinued after the 2022 Durga Puja.

With the state heading into the 2026 Assembly elections, Shah's visit is expected to carry significant political weight.

BJP leaders said his participation in the inaugurations reflects the party's bid to strengthen its connection with Bengal's cultural calendar and expand its outreach to the electorate.

The TMC, however, mocked the BJP over its Durga Puja push.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "The BJP has no cultural roots in Bengal. They are trying to use Durga Puja for political mileage. The organiser of Santosh Mitra Square puja was once associated with TMC. Where is the BJP's own puja?"