Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu for two days from Sunday after record rain

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive here on a two-day tour of Jammu region on Sunday to review the situation in the aftermath of the recent record rain that left more than 110 persons, mostly pilgrims, dead and 32 others missing, officials said on Friday.

It will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in three months after he visited the region on May 29-30, nearly three weeks after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons on April 22 The officials said Shah is likely to reach the Raj Bhavan in Jammu on August 31, where he will chair a joint meeting of officers to review the overall situation, including the damage caused by flash floods in the border areas.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior civil and police officers, among others, will attend the meeting to brief the home minister, they said.

Before returning to Delhi on Monday, Shah is likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, including the border outposts and fencing, the officials said.

On August 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu to take stock of the situation after flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst wreaked havoc at Chisoti village in Kishtwar district.

However, Singh's plan to visit the village en route the Machail Mata shrine could not materialise in view of inclement weather and blocking of the road by a fresh landslide in the Paddar sub-division.

Sixty-five persons, mostly pilgrims, were killed and over 100 injured after the cloudburst hit Chisoti on August 14.

Seven persons, including five children, died and several others were injured in flash floods in Kathua district three days later, while 34 pilgrims lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries in a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route in Reasi district on Tuesday.