Amit Shah likely to visit Manipur on April 14 for election campaign

Imphal, Apr 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur on April 14 to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, state BJP leaders said on Wednesday.

During the visit, he is likely to address a public meeting at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal.

"Amit Shah is a star campaigner of the BJP, and he is likely to address a rally on April 14. Preparations are underway for the visit," a leader of the party's state unit said.

Shah last visited the state on May 29 last year amid the ethnic violence and stayed for three days.

Imphal East's district magistrate Diana Khumanthem said permission has been given for the public meeting, in which along with Shah, CM N Biren Singh is also likely to be present.

The permission was sought by the state BJP, she said.

Elections will be held in Manipur in two phases. The Inner Manipur seat will vote in the first phase on April 19 along with some parts of the Outer Manipur constituency. The remaining parts of Outer Manipur will vote in the second phase on April 26.

The BJP has fielded state Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh in Inner Manipur. It has not fielded any candidate in Outer Manipur and extended support to Naga People's Front nominee K Timothy Zimik. PTI CORR SOM